Johnson County Jail on lockdown after 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19

FRANKLIN — The Johnson County Jail was placed on lockdown Sunday after eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Duane Burgess said inmates received COVID-19 tests on Saturday and that he has been in contact with the Johnson County Health Department and is following their protocols.

"This is for the safety and security of the facility and to ensure it doesn't spread," Burgess said.

He added inmates will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday and Tuesday.

"We have worked diligently to obtain the vaccine so we can offer it to inmates," Burgess said.

The Johnson County Jail is located in the 1000 block of Hospital Road in Franklin.