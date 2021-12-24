Johnson County teacher adopts former student, surprised on Good Morning America

JOHNSON COUNTY — Paige Bramlett, 26, and her son William, 7 are celebrating more than just another Christmas this year.

Two years ago, Paige was working as a behavior specialist at a school when she met and started working with William, a student in the foster care system.

She became his foster mom and this October, she adopted him.

"We are enjoying creating our own traditions in our own little home this year, but we love spending time with our family and we are excited to just be with family and create our own traditions this year," Paige said.

The two also have another new member of the family- a puppy named Banks!

Five Below surprised William with $10,000 and lots of toys live on Good Morning America Thursday.

To see more of Paige and William's appearance on Good Morning America, click here.