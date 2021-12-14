Man helps rescue woman from car sinking into retention pond

BARGERSVILLE — A 19-year-old woman is recovering after authorities say she lost control of her vehicle and ended up in a Bargersville retention pond Monday afternoon.

Bill Clements was driving down State Road 144 near Whiteland Road making a delivery when he noticed the car in the water and saw someone was inside.

He got into the water and began knocking on the window.

"I was trying to get her to calm down ... let's get your seatbelt off," Clements said. "She's scared to death, she's telling me she can't get out ... I said 'I've got you, I've got you.'"

Clements pulled her out of the car and got her to the bank. He gave her his hoodie because she was cold.

"I'm getting this girl out of the car. That's what was going through my mind. I am getting this kid out of the car. That's what I did," he said. "She is somebody’s daughter... when you have kids and a bunch of girls like I do... I was just happy I was able to help her."

Authorities say other bystanders helped with the rescue as well.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.