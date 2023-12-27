Whiteland PD K-9 Riggs falls ill, community steps up to support him

WHITELAND — The Whiteland Police Department is stepping up for one of their own that has fallen ill.

K-9 Riggs became sick recently and had to stay at an animal hospital in Beech Grove for treatment.

While Riggs will be able to go home on Wednesday, according to the department, an exact diagnosis has not yet been made.

After the initial scare of the illness, a GoFundMe was set up to help pay for the unexpected medical bills for Riggs. The fundraiser brought in nearly $1,500.

Since then, the Whiteland Police Department and Town of Whiteland are taking over medical costs. The money raised so far from the GoFundMe will go toward bills to date.

Donations can still be made to assist the K-9 program altogether. Donations to the WPD K9 program can be made directly with the Whiteland Police or the Town of Whiteland.

The department says they cannot wait until Riggs is back to 100% and ready to be back on duty.