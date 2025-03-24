Watch Now
Jonas Brothers announce fall 2025 tour stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jonas Brothers are celebrating 20 years of music here in Indianapolis this fall.

JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM tour will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, November 2, 2025, with special guests, The All-American Rejects.

“We’re beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music,” the brothers stated. “Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we’ve made, and the ones we’ll create together. We can’t wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

Concerts will feature a career-spanning setlist, including solo projects from Nick, Joe, and DNCE.

Tickets go on Artist Presale now through March 26, and general sales begin March 28 at ticketmaster.com.

VIP packages are also available for fans looking to enhance their concert experience at vipnation.com.

