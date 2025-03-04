Julian Center opens new 'Thrifty Threads' to aid domestic violence survivors

INDIANAPOLIS— The Julian Center, a crucial resource for survivors of domestic violence is opening another location of its popular thrift store, Thrifty Threads, in Castleton.

This new store aims to provide essential items for survivors in need while also offering the public an opportunity to shop and support the center’s mission.

Thrifty Threads will officially open its doors on March 7 at 8424 Castleton Corner Drive.

The store will offer a variety of items, including women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, as well as furniture, home decor, jewelry, accessories, and books. By shopping at Thrifty Threads, customers are directly contributing to the Julian Center’s programs, as all proceeds go toward supporting survivors of domestic violence.

One of the most significant aspects of Thrifty Threads is that it allows survivors served by the Julian Center to shop for essential items free of charge.

"A lot of times when victims leave their situations, they leave with just the clothes on their back," said May from the Julian Center. "To help, Thrifty Threads is here so they can come in and shop free of charge for clothing, household items, and furniture. That’s one less thing they have to worry about, allowing them to focus on their recovery, counseling, and rebuilding their lives."

Thrifty Threads is open to the public, inviting the community to shop and support a worthy cause.

"Anyone can shop here, and all the proceeds go to the Julian Center," May explained.

The store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For those interested in making donations, items can be dropped off Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Julian Center is dedicated to assisting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Proceeds from Thrifty Threads help fund counseling, housing assistance, and other critical services. The center also partners with organizations like The Damien Center, La Plaza, and other community groups to extend its impact.

