July 1 is almost here — Here are the Indiana laws going into effect

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — July 1 marks more than just the start of a new month for Hoosiers — it's the day a series of new state laws officially go into effect. Here's a look at what's changing.
House Enrolled Act 1408: Strengthening Social Media Protections
This law establishes new safeguards to protect minors on social media platforms.
The law:
- Requires parental consent for minors to use social media
- Gives parents greater ability to monitor their children's social media activity
- Restricts certain addictive or harmful features on platforms
House Enrolled Act 1257: Child Fatality Oversight
This law increases transparency and oversight of child fatality cases handled by the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The law:
- Requires more detailed reporting on child fatalities
- Aims to reduce child abuse and better protect vulnerable children
Senate Enrolled Act 76: Immigration Enforcement
This law clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement policies.
The law:
- Requires local governments to comply with immigration detainer requests
- Strengthens prohibitions on employers hiring undocumented immigrants
- Empowers the state attorney general to take action on violations
House Enrolled Act 1424: Support for Farmers and Small Businesses
This law reduces regulatory burdens on Hoosier farmers and local vendors to help them sell their products more freely.
The law:
- Expands access to affordable, homegrown food
- Gives farmers and vendors more flexibility in how they sell their products
Senate Bill 78: Cellphone Ban in Schools
This law bans cellphone use for students during the entire school day.
- Phones must be left at home or stored away while at school
- Exceptions include emergencies, medical conditions, audio recording devices, and translation needs
- Schools and staff are protected from civil liability when enforcing the policy in good faith
House Bill 1200: Driver's Licenses for 16-Year-Olds
This law allows teens to get their driver's license on their 16th birthday.
- Previously, teens had to wait until they were 16 years and 90 days old before receiving a license
Senate Bill 285: Criminalizing Homelessness
This law makes camping, sleeping, or using state-owned land for long-term shelter a misdemeanor. Law enforcement can use emergency detention powers if necessary.
Senate Bill 1: SNAP Restrictions
This law prohibits Hoosiers from using SNAP benefits to purchase sugary drinks and candy.
- Banned items include sodas, energy drinks, and fruit drinks with less than 50% natural juice
- Part of the “Smart SNAP” initiative to encourage healthier eating choices
House Bill 1165: Dogs in Hot Cars
This law protects people from most legal consequences if they break into a car to rescue an animal in danger.
- Rescuers must call 911 or emergency services before entry
- Only the minimum necessary force can be used to enter the vehicle
- Rescuers must stay with the animal until help arrives
- Rescuers are now fully exempt from vehicle damage costs
- Also increases penalties for animal abuse up to a Level 6 felony
Senate Bill 140: Criminalizing Doxing
This law makes it a crime to post someone's personal information online with the intent to harm them.
- Posting personal information on social media to cause injury, property damage or a crime against someone is now considered intimidation under Indiana law
- Penalties are steeper if the victim is a state legislator
House Bill 1210: Indiana National Guard Military Police
This law allows the Indiana National Guard to establish its own military police force.
- Members have police powers when called to state active duty as deemed necessary by the governor
For a full list of new Indiana laws, visit iga.in.gov.