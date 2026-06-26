Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps
11  WX Alerts
News and HeadlinesLocal News

Actions

July 1 is almost here — Here are the Indiana laws going into effect

indiana statehouse.PNG
WRTV Photo/Vic Ryckaert
The Indiana Statehouse
indiana statehouse.PNG
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — July 1 marks more than just the start of a new month for Hoosiers — it's the day a series of new state laws officially go into effect. Here's a look at what's changing.

House Enrolled Act 1408: Strengthening Social Media Protections

This law establishes new safeguards to protect minors on social media platforms.

The law:

  • Requires parental consent for minors to use social media
  • Gives parents greater ability to monitor their children's social media activity
  • Restricts certain addictive or harmful features on platforms

House Enrolled Act 1257: Child Fatality Oversight

This law increases transparency and oversight of child fatality cases handled by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The law:

  • Requires more detailed reporting on child fatalities
  • Aims to reduce child abuse and better protect vulnerable children

Senate Enrolled Act 76: Immigration Enforcement

This law clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement policies.

The law:

  • Requires local governments to comply with immigration detainer requests
  • Strengthens prohibitions on employers hiring undocumented immigrants
  • Empowers the state attorney general to take action on violations

House Enrolled Act 1424: Support for Farmers and Small Businesses

This law reduces regulatory burdens on Hoosier farmers and local vendors to help them sell their products more freely.

The law:

  • Expands access to affordable, homegrown food
  • Gives farmers and vendors more flexibility in how they sell their products

Senate Bill 78: Cellphone Ban in Schools

This law bans cellphone use for students during the entire school day.

  • Phones must be left at home or stored away while at school
  • Exceptions include emergencies, medical conditions, audio recording devices, and translation needs
  • Schools and staff are protected from civil liability when enforcing the policy in good faith

House Bill 1200: Driver's Licenses for 16-Year-Olds

This law allows teens to get their driver's license on their 16th birthday.

  • Previously, teens had to wait until they were 16 years and 90 days old before receiving a license

Senate Bill 285: Criminalizing Homelessness

This law makes camping, sleeping, or using state-owned land for long-term shelter a misdemeanor. Law enforcement can use emergency detention powers if necessary.

Senate Bill 1: SNAP Restrictions

This law prohibits Hoosiers from using SNAP benefits to purchase sugary drinks and candy.

  • Banned items include sodas, energy drinks, and fruit drinks with less than 50% natural juice
  • Part of the “Smart SNAP” initiative to encourage healthier eating choices

House Bill 1165: Dogs in Hot Cars

This law protects people from most legal consequences if they break into a car to rescue an animal in danger.

  • Rescuers must call 911 or emergency services before entry
  • Only the minimum necessary force can be used to enter the vehicle
  • Rescuers must stay with the animal until help arrives
  • Rescuers are now fully exempt from vehicle damage costs
  • Also increases penalties for animal abuse up to a Level 6 felony

Senate Bill 140: Criminalizing Doxing

This law makes it a crime to post someone's personal information online with the intent to harm them.

  • Posting personal information on social media to cause injury, property damage or a crime against someone is now considered intimidation under Indiana law
  • Penalties are steeper if the victim is a state legislator

House Bill 1210: Indiana National Guard Military Police

This law allows the Indiana National Guard to establish its own military police force.

  • Members have police powers when called to state active duty as deemed necessary by the governor

For a full list of new Indiana laws, visit iga.in.gov.