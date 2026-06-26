July 1 is almost here — Here are the Indiana laws going into effect

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — July 1 marks more than just the start of a new month for Hoosiers — it's the day a series of new state laws officially go into effect. Here's a look at what's changing.

House Enrolled Act 1408: Strengthening Social Media Protections

This law establishes new safeguards to protect minors on social media platforms.

The law:



Requires parental consent for minors to use social media

Gives parents greater ability to monitor their children's social media activity

Restricts certain addictive or harmful features on platforms



House Enrolled Act 1257: Child Fatality Oversight

This law increases transparency and oversight of child fatality cases handled by the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The law:



Requires more detailed reporting on child fatalities

Aims to reduce child abuse and better protect vulnerable children



Senate Enrolled Act 76: Immigration Enforcement

This law clarifies and strengthens Indiana's immigration enforcement policies.

The law:



Requires local governments to comply with immigration detainer requests

Strengthens prohibitions on employers hiring undocumented immigrants

Empowers the state attorney general to take action on violations



House Enrolled Act 1424: Support for Farmers and Small Businesses

This law reduces regulatory burdens on Hoosier farmers and local vendors to help them sell their products more freely.

The law:



Expands access to affordable, homegrown food

Gives farmers and vendors more flexibility in how they sell their products

Senate Bill 78: Cellphone Ban in Schools

This law bans cellphone use for students during the entire school day.



Phones must be left at home or stored away while at school

Exceptions include emergencies, medical conditions, audio recording devices, and translation needs

Schools and staff are protected from civil liability when enforcing the policy in good faith

House Bill 1200: Driver's Licenses for 16-Year-Olds

This law allows teens to get their driver's license on their 16th birthday.



Previously, teens had to wait until they were 16 years and 90 days old before receiving a license

Senate Bill 285: Criminalizing Homelessness

This law makes camping, sleeping, or using state-owned land for long-term shelter a misdemeanor. Law enforcement can use emergency detention powers if necessary.

Senate Bill 1: SNAP Restrictions

This law prohibits Hoosiers from using SNAP benefits to purchase sugary drinks and candy.



Banned items include sodas, energy drinks, and fruit drinks with less than 50% natural juice

Part of the “Smart SNAP” initiative to encourage healthier eating choices

House Bill 1165: Dogs in Hot Cars

This law protects people from most legal consequences if they break into a car to rescue an animal in danger.



Rescuers must call 911 or emergency services before entry

Only the minimum necessary force can be used to enter the vehicle

Rescuers must stay with the animal until help arrives

Rescuers are now fully exempt from vehicle damage costs

Also increases penalties for animal abuse up to a Level 6 felony



Senate Bill 140: Criminalizing Doxing

This law makes it a crime to post someone's personal information online with the intent to harm them.



Posting personal information on social media to cause injury, property damage or a crime against someone is now considered intimidation under Indiana law

Penalties are steeper if the victim is a state legislator

House Bill 1210: Indiana National Guard Military Police

This law allows the Indiana National Guard to establish its own military police force.



Members have police powers when called to state active duty as deemed necessary by the governor



For a full list of new Indiana laws, visit iga.in.gov.

