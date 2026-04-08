Juneteenth Foodways Festival returns to Benjamin Harrison Site June 12

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The 5th annual Juneteenth Foodways Festival returns to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site on June 12.

Tickets are now available for the free event.

The festival showcases how Black cuisine shaped America's most beloved foods.

Guests can sample diverse menu items reflecting Black culinary traditions. They can also browse unique retail offerings and learn about the cultural impact of Black foodways in America.

Several businesses will participate this summer, including:

Golden Spatula, Popcorn Queen Popping with a Purpose, Rooted with Ruby, The Elephant in the Room, Southside U.S. Colored Troop Coalition and Opulent Radiance, and Beadbody Waistbeads & Permanent Jewelry.

General admission is free.

A limited number of early access passes are available for purchase. These passes allow entry before general admission begins.