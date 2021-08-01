‘Just feels fabulous’: Indiana State Fair food vendor on being back at the fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Almost all Sunday afternoon, Georgia’s Kitchen saw at least one person in line wanting to order a lemon shake-up, cheesesteak or walking taco. Co-owner Jim Stone said it is a welcomed sight after last year.

“We get so many returning customers that come up and say we missed you guys, we’re so glad you’re here. And yes, it is emotional,” Stone said.

The 2021 Indiana State Fair marks the eighth year for the Stone family as a food vendor. Stone told WRTV reporter Nikki DeMentri in May how he made it by last year: working a part-time job and setting up his food stand around Avon and Hendricks County.

Throughout the summer of 2021, Stone said they’ve worked three different festivals, and all had crowds bigger than expected.

Business this summer, he added, made up for lost time.

