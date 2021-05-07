Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Justin Bieber coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2022

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
Jordan Strauss
<p>In this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)</p>
Justin Bieber confirms he is a 'married man'
Posted at 9:44 PM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 21:52:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-award winning superstar, Justin Bieber is making a stop on his tour to Indianapolis in 2022!

The Biebs announced his rescheduled world tour dates on Thursday, which includes a newly-added stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 21, 2022.

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour 2022 was supposed to kick off this summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to next year.

The Justice World Tour 2022 is adding seven new arena shows to total 52-dates, including Indianapolis.

The tour will officially kick off in San Diego on February 18, 2022 before wrapping up in Milwaukee on June 24, 2022.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Justin Bieber said. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Information for purchasing tickets will be made available later this month. Find more details at justinbiebermusic.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!