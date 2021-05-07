Justin Bieber coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-award winning superstar, Justin Bieber is making a stop on his tour to Indianapolis in 2022!

The Biebs announced his rescheduled world tour dates on Thursday, which includes a newly-added stop at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 21, 2022.

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour 2022 was supposed to kick off this summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to next year.

The Justice World Tour 2022 is adding seven new arena shows to total 52-dates, including Indianapolis.

The tour will officially kick off in San Diego on February 18, 2022 before wrapping up in Milwaukee on June 24, 2022.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” Justin Bieber said. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Information for purchasing tickets will be made available later this month. Find more details at justinbiebermusic.com.