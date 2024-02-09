Justin Timberlake sets December tour date at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Get ready to "Rock Your Body" this December. Justin Timberlake is coming to Indianapolis.

The renowned musician, actor and entertainer will play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday December 16.

'The Forget Tomorrow World Tour' is Justin first tour in five years. Fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was and his latest single Selfish.

Presale tickets will be available with Verizon and Citi beginning Monday, Feb. 12 through Wed, Feb. 14.

The general onsale begins this Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. local time at at this link..