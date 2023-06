INDIANAPOLIS — According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a juvenile is in critical condition after being shot on the near east side of Indy.

Officers responded to the residence at 1232 N. Tuxedo St. on reports of a person shot around 2 p.m.

Police said they found a juvenile victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition.

Police say preliminary information suggests the incident was accidental.

This is a developing story.