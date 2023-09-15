Juvenile dies in off-road vehicle accident in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a juvenile died in an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident in Paragon Thursday night.

According to Indiana DNR, officers were called to a property near the 1600 block of Duckworth Road around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived they discovered a 12-year-old was operating a side-by-side ORV when they lost control on a gravel driveway causing the machine to strike and tree and flip on its side.

The juvenile victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to officers, no safety equipment or seatbelts were used at the time of the incident, which is still under investigation.

Indiana Conservation Officers want to remind the public that ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet, protective riding gear, and use all ORV safety restraints.

You can find information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures at this website.