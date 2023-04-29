Juvenile killed in off-road vehicle crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY — A juvenile died in an off-road vehicle accident in Union County.

Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of North Abington Pike in Brownsville at around 2 p.m. for an off-road vehicle accident with injuries.

According to DNR, the vehicle rolled over onto the operator and juvenile passenger as it was being operated. Both were taken to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond where the juvenile was pronounced dead.

DNR says no alcohol or other impairment is suspected.

The accident is currently under investigation.