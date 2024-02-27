Juvenile struck by vehicle on Indy's southeast side in serious but stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile pedestrian is in serious but stable condition after being struck by a vehicle on the southeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of S. Rural Street for a report of an accident where a juvenile was struck.

Police said the juvenile was transported to the hospital and is listed in serious but stable condition. Police did not specify the juvenile's age.

The driver did stay on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.

IMPD crash investigators are responding to the scene to investigate further.