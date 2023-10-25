K9 Ringo back on duty

INDIANAPOLIS — K9 Ringo was re-certified and is back on duty after being injured in the line of duty on Indy's south side last month.

Ringo is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois and has served with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for four years.

Back in September, K9 Ringo was stabbed when IMPD responded to a break in at Greene’s Auto and Truck Service.

K9 Ringo was released after the suspect did not comply to commands to surrender. Police said the police dog engaged the suspect and K9 Ringo was stabbed by the suspect three times.

K9 Ringo was taken to IndyVet Emergency & Specialty Hospital where he underwent surgery. He spent the last month recovering.

IMPD

According to IMPD, K9 Ringo is getting back to work.

"Your well wishes have meant the world to us, and we can't thank IndyVet enough for giving Ringo a second chance at life and getting him back on the job," IMPD said in a post.

IMPD

The four-legged officer and the IMPD K9 unit also got a chance to thank the IndyVet doctors, nurses, technicians and staff that saved his life.

