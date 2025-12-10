Kamala Harris to visit Indianapolis for book tour in 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Indianapolis as part of her book tour, with an event scheduled for February 26 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

The event, titled "A Conversation with Kamala Harris," will feature a discussion of her #1 New York Times bestselling book "107 DAYS."

Attendees can expect Harris to share insights from her presidential campaign, discuss finding hope during challenging times, and talk about moving forward in politics.

Tickets will be available through a presale starting Thursday, December 12 at 10 a.m., running through 11:59 p.m. The presale code is "26INDY." General ticket sales begin Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m.

For fans seeking a more personal experience, Meet & Greet tickets are available as an add-on to any ticket purchase. The upgrade includes a photo opportunity with Harris and a signed copy of "107 DAYS," published by Simon & Schuster.

Tickets will be available here.