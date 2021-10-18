Kangaroos coming to Indianapolis Zoo in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo will be growing by kangaroos next year!

Opening in May 2022, the Zoo's new Kangaroo Crossing exhibit will be located at MISTery Park, which has been the outdoor home for the Zoo's sloths since 2019.

Construction is now underway to completely transform the space that will offer a feeling of Australia in Indianapolis.

Photo provided/Indianapolis Zoo website

This marks the first time since 2009 the Zoo has included a dedicated kangaroo exhibit. It will offer guests an up-close experience where they will get to interact with the animals, as well as other unique Australian species.

Kangaroo Crossing will also offer visitors a chance to walk into a large, open area without fencing or other barriers; meaning, the kangaroos will roam freely in the space as birds fly overhead in the exhibit.