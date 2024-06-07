Katt Williams announces tour with stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Katt Williams has announced a new comedy tour with a stop in Indianapolis next year.

The comedian announced his Heaven on Earth Tour, kicking off in January 2025, with a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Katt 👏🏿 is 👏🏿 back 👏🏿 ... Indianapolis, get a chance to see the realest comedian there is...Katt Williams Heaven on Earth Tour coming Friday, April 18, 2025!



🎟️ Tickets Presale 6/12

🎟️ Tickets On Sale 6/14



Presale begins Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. and general on sale will start on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. here.