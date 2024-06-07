Watch Now
Katt Williams announces tour with stop in Indianapolis

Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 07, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Katt Williams has announced a new comedy tour with a stop in Indianapolis next year.

The comedian announced his Heaven on Earth Tour, kicking off in January 2025, with a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, April 18, 2025.

Presale begins Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. and general on sale will start on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. here.

