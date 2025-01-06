Keeping pets safe amid freezing temperatures, heavy snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS — With heavy snowfall and forecasted frigid temperatures, Indianapolis Animal Care Services is reminding pet owners to bring their animals inside.

Dogs, just like humans, can get frostbite and hypothermia, and can even die if they are left out for too long.

It is against the law to leave animals outside when the temperature is at or below 20 degrees or if a wind chill warning has been issued.

Owners could face fines or criminal charges if they fail to properly care for their pets during winter weather, but there are resources available for those who need help caring for an outdoor dog.

Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) works in partnership with IACS during extreme weather to provide doghouses and crates so people can bring dogs inside. For more information, click here.

WATCH | FIDO works to keep Indy pets inside during winter weather

FIDO works to keep Indy pets inside amid cold temperatures

IACS is currently housing 214 dogs with only 203 kennels, making it hard to house more animals during winter weather.

If a resident is concerned about the safety of an animal, they can contact the Mayor’s Action Center by calling 317-327-4622 or visiting indy.gov/requestindy.

For tips on how to care for outdoor cars during winter weather, click here.