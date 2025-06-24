Keeping Your Pets Safe During Extreme Heat

INDIANAPOLIS — As temperatures soar, it’s essential to ensure the safety and well-being of our furry friends.

Animal advocates are spreading awareness about the dangers that extreme heat poses to outdoor cats and dogs. With summer temperatures expected to rise, residents are urged to take precautions to protect their pets.

Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO Indy) emphasizes the importance of following the Indianapolis Care and Treatment Ordinance. According to this ordinance, once temperatures hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit, dogs must be brought indoors to protect them from the sweltering heat.

RTV6/Graham Hunter

Darcie Kurtz, Executive Director of FIDO Indy, highlights the signs of heat-related distress in dogs.

"What you first start seeing is the dog is panting excessively, frantically, then they start becoming uncoordinated. There's confusion and maybe collapse, and then worst case could be death, so you really want, when you start seeing those signs, you want to get your dogs out of the heat into a cool house," she warns.

It’s crucial for pet owners to recognize these warning signs and act quickly by moving their dogs into a cooler environment.

In addition to taking care of your own pets, FIDO Indy encourages community members to keep an eye out for potential violations of the animal treatment ordinance.

If you observe any violations, you should report them to Indianapolis Animal Care Services, the local agency responsible for enforcing animal laws.