Keith Sweat, SWV to headline Indiana Black Expo's Music Heritage Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) has unveiled the lineup for its upcoming Music Heritage Festival, featuring headliners Keith Sweat and SWV. This festival is part of IBE’s 54th annual Summer Celebration, scheduled for July 10-20.

The concert will take place on July 18 at 6 p.m. at the IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium. The event will showcase performances from a host of artists, including Indiana native Deniece Williams, R&B singer Christopher Williams, the renowned female group SWV, and Cameo.

Tickets for the Music Heritage Festival are now available for purchase on Ticket Masterand summercelebration.net.

For more information about the Indiana Black Expo or the Summer Celebration, visit their website or call 317-925-2702.