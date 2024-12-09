Watch Now
Keith Urban to bring world tour to Ruoff in June

Andy Snyder/AP
This image released by Guitar Monkey Entertainment shows Keith Urban, center, performing for first responders at the Stardust Drive In Theatre in Watertown, Tenn. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The private show was set up exclusively for more than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff from Vanderbilt Health, part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (Andy Snyder/Guitar Monkey Entertainment via AP)
NOBLESVILLE — 4X Grammy award winner Keith Urban is bringing his world tour to Ruoff Music Center in June.

On Saturday, June 28, 2025, Urban will perform and bring along artists Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins for the "High and Alive World Tour."

It's been three years since the country singer last toured. Fans have called his concerts "an experience not to be missed."

“Playing live is what I live to do,” said Urban. “Looking out from a stage and seeing people singing, forgetting about all the stress in their lives, cutting loose, and feeling ALIVE - that’s what it’s about for me. Lots of hits, new songs, things we won’t even think about until we’re onstage - and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., available at Live Nation.

