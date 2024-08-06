Kevin Hart adds second show to tour stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the world's most well-known comedians will now have two shows in Indianapolis for his latest comedy tour.

Kevin Hart announced Tuesday that he has added a second show to his Acting My Age stand-up comedy show at Murat Theatre on Nov. 17.

The first show is scheduled for 7 p.m. followed by a second show at 10 p.m.

“Acting my Age” is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," Kevin Hart said.

The event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

Pre-sale for the second show starts on August 7 at 10 a.m.

