Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Kevin Hart adds second show to tour stop in Indianapolis

Celebrities step up to raise money, donate to Harvey relief effort
Copyright Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris
<p>Comedian Kevin Hart performs.</p>
Celebrities step up to raise money, donate to Harvey relief effort
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the world's most well-known comedians will now have two shows in Indianapolis for his latest comedy tour.

Kevin Hart announced Tuesday that he has added a second show to his Acting My Age stand-up comedy show at Murat Theatre on Nov. 17.

The first show is scheduled for 7 p.m. followed by a second show at 10 p.m.

“Acting my Age” is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," Kevin Hart said.

The event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue.

Pre-sale for the second show starts on August 7 at 10 a.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Latest Headlines | August 6, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.