Keystone Avenue ramp closure and I-65 lane restrictions to begin this month

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting on or after Saturday, May 17, the exit ramp from northbound I-65 to Keystone Avenue will close for reconstruction until August, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

According to INDOT, lane restrictions will also be implemented as part of the I-65 Safety and Efficiency project, which aims to enhance traffic flow and safety.

From north of the I-465 interchange to just south of the I-65/I-70 overpass, I-65 will be reduced to two lanes in each direction, with these restrictions lasting until late 2026. The project will ultimately add lanes, increasing capacity to four lanes in each direction.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information on the project, visit I65SafetyandEfficiency.com.

Speed Limit Update:

INDOT reported a 45 mph construction speed limit is in effect on I-65. Please drive safely and avoid distractions in work zones.

