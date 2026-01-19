Kids honor MLK Day with service at Madam Walker Legacy Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is set aside to honor the civil rights leader, but it’s also a day to reflect on his dedication to helping those in need.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?" This MLK Day, hundreds of kids spent part of their day answering that question.

At the Madam Walker Legacy Center, Hoosier children gathered to assemble care packages, snack kits and letters to local leaders. The event, hosted by Seeds of Caring, combined lessons about Dr. King’s life with opportunities to give back to the community.

“We want kids to lean into the curiosity and be asking, 'Why is it that not all of our neighbors have a safe and warm place to sleep at night? Why is it that not all of our neighbors have the food they need to thrive?'” said Sarah Diaz of Seeds of Caring.

The kits packed by the children will be donated to homeless organizations in Indianapolis. The kids also made sun catchers for senior citizens in assisted living facilities and nursing homes to help brighten their days. Participants also learned about the work those nonprofits do and some shared messages they hope Indiana lawmakers will hear.

“Everyone should have fun so no one is excluded,” said 6-year-old Grey Martin.

“I want to see that there is nobody on the street because who would want to be on the street when you can find a home with a nice, comfy bed,” added 10-year-old Amari Rice.

Parents said they hoped the day’s activities would spark a spirit of service ideals promoted by Dr. King.

“Being able to come here, you are constantly surrounded by people who want to do something to make Indianapolis and all around us better,” said Liv Martin, Grey’s mother.

“Just making sure that they have a presence, that their voice is heard and that they see changes in their community,” said Ashley Rice, Amari’s mother.

The care kits made by the children will be donated to Horizon House. Seeds of Caring, which organized the event, regularly hosts volunteer opportunities for children ages 2 to 12 and their parents throughout the city.

For more details about Seeds of Caring, click here.

