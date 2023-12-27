Kids learn what it means to be kind at The Learning Experience

FISHERS — Acts of kindness can make the world a happier place especially during the holiday season when some people may be feeling lonely or dealing with grief.

WRTV Anchor Nicole Griffin visited a local pre-school where kids are learning how to be kind while giving back to the community.

At the Learning Experience in Fishers students recently spent time making cards for seniors at a nearby assisted living facility.

WRTV

"Just because you know, some people don't have family and it's always good to get things from other people especially children it's always fun," Teacher Kaitlin Mullinex said.

At the Learning Experience, kids are taught through a kindness curriculum.

"How to be polite, how to share, how to take turns," Mullinex said. "That will help them in the future to know how to be kind to others. We always teach them high-fives and hugs, and to be gentle with everybody."

WRTV

But learning how to be kind isn't their only focus.

Students are learning to give back through canned food and toy drives.

They also raise money to donate to non-profit organizations like the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

WRTV

Mullinex takes pride in knowing the skills she's teaching these kids at such a young age will hopefully stick with them throughout the rest of their lives.

"It means a lot you get to see their growth. It's amazing when you see it first hand that it impacts them," she said.

The learning Experience is also located in Greenwood with centers opening soon in Noblesville, Brownsburg and Westfield.