Kids participate in activities, Rookie Run during annual 500 Festival on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Month of May has a little something for everyone, including the little ones in our lives.

On Saturday, the 500 Festival hosted what they call Indy’s largest free outdoor festival for kids on Monument Circle.

The event featured drumming workshops, Bollywood-style dancing, basketball with the Indiana Pacers and Fever, hands-on arts and crafts and so much more.

“Kids come first,” Bob Bryant, President and CEO of the 500 Festival, said. “This is an extension of being the home of the Indy 500. That’s obviously a 100-plus yearly sporting event that’s one of the largest in the world, but the mission is to enrich the lives of everyone in the community, including children.”

And just to keep their motors running, kids ages three to 10 participated in the 500 Festival Rookie Run. The non-competitive race included a participant bib, finisher medal and cheering section for parents.