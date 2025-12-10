Kids shop with the Colts for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — It was an evening to remember for some young people with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana. On Tuesday, about 15 "littles" got to shop with a Colts player for the holidays.

WRTV tagged along as players teamed up with the kids to shop the evening away.

"He was super nice and welcoming," “Little” Pierce Axton said.

It's not every day you get to shop with an Indianapolis Colts player.

"I know that they watch us play on Sundays, but to make sure that they realize that we're real people and we want to be that example for them both on and off the field," Jalen Travis, Colts OT, said.

Travis, along with some of his other teammates, spent a few hours bringing joy to kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters, but for Travis, this experience was familiar.

"With the Minnesota Twins back home and, you know, my neighborhood, where my family was selected to come shop with Joe Mauer at the time. And they sent a limo to our house to pick us up, and I know we're not doing that today with the Big Brothers Big Sisters, but the impact is something I still remember today because it, made that season of my life all the better and was something that my family couldn't necessarily provide for us growing up in that way and it made our Christmas, I think, want to remember," Travis said.

Now, this is a Christmas Axton, remember.

"I got a bean bag and some water bottles for my parents, and I got some plushies for my siblings, and I got a football for me," Axton said.

The Colts partnered with Meijer to take over its Whitestown/Zionsville location. Each player and cheerleader grabbed a little and filled a shopping cart with $200 worth of items.

"It's just very rewarding and fulfilling to know that kids are getting the things that they want and need for the holidays," Colin Hammond, Store Director for Meijer Whitestown/Zionsville, said.

"First time at Meijer, then first time actually meeting a Colts player, and I think it's very inspirational for him to like to experience this. And then once he gets older and things like that, he can be able to give back to his community as well," Ra'Shun Roper, AXTON'S 'Big' said.

"I'd like to tell him thank you for everything he allowed me to get for my family and me, and I hope I'll be able to see him again someday," Axton said.

During the NFL regular season, Tuesday is the players’ only day off. "Colts community Tuesdays" allow players to go out in the community and participate in all kinds of activities. This one just so happened to be a nice shopping spree!