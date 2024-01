NOBLESVILLE — The ultimate pop concert for kids is coming to Noblesville this summer.

KIDZ BOP LIVE will make a stop at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 5.

The KIDZ BOP Kids - Aleah, JJ, Shila, and Tyler will perform song from their latest album , KIDZ BOP 2024, like “Dance The Night,” “greedy,” “vampire,” and more.

Presales begin Monday, Jan. 22, including Citi and Spotify. General onsale starts Friday, Jan 26. For tour dates and ticket information, visit here.