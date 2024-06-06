Knightstown High School baseball players return to childhood ball diamond to show appreciation

KNIGHTSTOWN — The Knightstown High School baseball team has had a remarkable year as they have advanced to the IHSAA Baseball 2A Semi-State that will be played this weekend.

WRTV

16 of the 18 players on this year’s team began their playing careers at the local youth ball diamond, Barry Elzey Park, in Knightstown.

WRTV

Those players returned to that ballpark on Thursday night to show off their trophies and show their appreciation for what the park has meant to them.

WRTV

The high school players signed autographs and took photos with kids.

WRTV

Knightstown plays Providence this Saturday in the IHSAA 2A Semi-State.