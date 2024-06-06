Watch Now
Knightstown High School baseball players return to childhood ball diamond to show appreciation

Posted at 7:36 PM, Jun 06, 2024

KNIGHTSTOWN — The Knightstown High School baseball team has had a remarkable year as they have advanced to the IHSAA Baseball 2A Semi-State that will be played this weekend.

16 of the 18 players on this year’s team began their playing careers at the local youth ball diamond, Barry Elzey Park, in Knightstown.

Those players returned to that ballpark on Thursday night to show off their trophies and show their appreciation for what the park has meant to them.

The high school players signed autographs and took photos with kids.

Knightstown plays Providence this Saturday in the IHSAA 2A Semi-State.

