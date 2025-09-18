Kodie’s Kids, Tomorrow’s Heroes helps kids explore careers in public safety and service

PLAINFIELD — Indianapolis youth got to explore meaningful career paths, connect with mentors and engage in interactive demonstrations.

Monday evening, Kodie's Kids, Tomorrow's Heroes held a career exploration event at the Urban Air in Plainfield. It gave the children a chance to learn more about careers in public safety and service, from firefighting and paramedics to social work and mentorship.

"There is a need to have more public safety folks out there in the first place, but by helping out-of-home youth, out-of-home youth can feel more important, feel like they're needed more if they go into a field of public safety," said Kathleen Haley Ramsey, Founder of Kodie's Kids. "All we can do is keep showing them what's out there and showing them how important it is, and I think that a lot of kids are excited about it."

Hendricks Regional EMT students and instructors demonstrated life-saving techniques and gave participants practical, hands-on experience in emergency response.