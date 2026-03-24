Kokomo Common Council approves annexation, rezoning plan amid opposition from residents

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Common Council approved two ordinances to annex and rezone 746 acres of land in formerly unincorporated Howard County on Monday night. The votes follow weeks of speculation and concern from residents that rezoning the land for industrial use would open up the possibility of a data center on the site.

"At this time, no specific use or development has been proposed, approved or even formally discussed for this newly annexed area," stated Council Member Crystal Sanburn, who represents Kokomo's Sixth District, before the vote.

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Still, more than a dozen residents shared their concerns with the council about the various impacts of industrial development.

"If this is approved tonight, the rest of us are left with two choices," said Carrie Redmond, a resident who says she lives across the street from the annexed area. "Stay and live with the potential health, environmental and quality of life impacts that a large industrial park could bring, or two, leave the homes and community we love, possibly leaving Kokomo altogether."

Several residents vowed to bring their concerns to the ballot box in the future.

"We will be turning to the candidates that are willing to listen to the people," said Brooke Walsh. "A yes vote tonight will be a no vote for you at the polls."

Paul Wyman, President of the Wyman Group, also addressed councilors in favor of the annexation and rezoning. He said the community should celebrate the chance to bring more investment and opportunity to Kokomo.

"Periods of growth bring construction and increased revenue for local businesses," said Wyman, who represents some of the property owners who filed for annexation. "So as past generations invested in Kokomo's future for us, we now have the responsibility to do the same for our children and grandchildren."

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Council Member Bob Stephenson, representing Kokomo's Second District, was the sole vote against both the annexation and rezoning ordinances.

"Voting no is not saying no to growth, but will allow each future project to stand upon its own merits in a timely and orderly fashion," said Stephenson. "You know, we all want to see Kokomo grow, but for Kokomo to grow, people have to want to live here."

While questions remain about what the land will eventually be used for, Council Member Jeff Plough, representing Kokomo's Fourth District, addressed rumors about a future data center in the area.

"Currently, the topic of data centers is completely speculative. I've reached out to several individuals who would likely have been involved in bringing such a development to Kokomo," stated Plough, who went on to say he would not support plans for a data center based on concerns expressed by residents.

"Healthy debate is the foundation of good governance, and I take every voice seriously, including this evening's comments," said Council Member Sanburn, who urged residents to continue weighing in at future planning meetings regarding the site. "My responsibility as a council member is to make decisions based on the facts as they exist today, not on speculation about what may or may not happen in the future."

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