Kokomo fire results in one dog fatality while another is rescued

KOKOMO — A fire in Kokomo Monday night resulted in the loss of a dog, while another was successfully rescued by firefighters.

According to the Kokomo Fire Department, crew responded to a structure fire in the 900 block of E. Gano St. around 10:30 p.m.

3rd Platoon crews arrived and executed an aggressive interior attack, managing to contain the fire to two rooms.

Two dogs were in the residence at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue one, but despite life-saving efforts from the Knoxville Fire Department crews and St. Vincent Medics, the second dog did not survive.

The fire has been determined to be accidental in nature, and fortunately, no injuries were reported among the firefighters or residents.