Kokomo Police Department credits crime reduction to more officers on the street

KOKOMO — The Kokomo Police Department has had success in recruiting more officers.

At the beginning of 2020 the Kokomo Police Department had 76 sworn police officers by the end of July they will have 95.

"We started to see a direct correlation in the percentage increase in officers on the street and the percentage that crime decreased," Captain Scott Purtee with the Kokomo Police Department said.

According to data from the FBI violent crime has decreased by just over 30 percent in Kokomo since 2020 and property crime has decreased by 20 percent.

“We believe this increase in hiring has been positive for this community in lowering crime numbers,” Purtee said. “Not only that, it's helped our use of force numbers. Our use of force numbers have dropped about 20-25% as our manpower has risen that much.”

One of the newer recruits to KPD is Logan McCauley he went from working in corporate America, to becoming a patrolman.

“It's a community that is well receptive to us,” Officer McCauley said.

His call to serve comes fro his military experience and his family ties to the department. His grandfather was also a KPD officer. However, he says the cities investment in to the department also drew his to the department.

"I know he really enjoyed this career,” McCauley said. “It gave me aspirations to want to work here. Plus I know that this was one of the departments that was very competitive as far as pay and benefits. "

He says it gives him peace of mind knowing there are more fellow officers on the streets.

"Better response times we are not getting overloaded,” McCauley said. “And I know they are continuing to get more officers."

Which is the goal of the mayor who hopes the lower crime rates will encourage people to move to Kokomo. Especially since new jobs are coming to the community.

"Knowing with the amount of jobs that are coming with the recent announcement of the battery plant and number of suppliers we want those employees to look to Kokomo and know that it's a safe community to live, work and play in," Kokomo Mayor Tyler Mooore said.

The Kokomo Police Department has a goal of hiring a total of 100 police officers. So far this year Kokomo hasn't had any homicides.