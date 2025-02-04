Kokomo police search for woman missing since Jan. 30

KOKOMO — Kokomo Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing for almost a week.

Tiffany L. Dawson, 31, of Kokomo, was reported missing on January 30. Police said she has not been seen or heard from since leaving her north side residence that day.

Tiffany is described as a white female, approximately 5'0", weighing around 193 pounds, with medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes. Her clothing at the time of her departure is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Tiffany's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017. Tips can also be reported anonymously through the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or by texting TIPKPD followed by your tip to 847411.