Kokomo Public Schools asking residents to support an operation referendum

KOKOMO — Kokomo Public Schools is asking taxpayers for about $6 million over the next eight years.

The referendum on the ballot would dedicate more than $1 million to enhancing academic programs and another million to upgrading technology. The largest portion of the money — $4 million — would go toward attracting and retaining staff.

"I educated myself before I came to vote, and I had never heard anything about that so when you said that, I was like, I didn't even know what that is,” Holly Melton, who voted yes on Wednesday, said.

Melton wasn't alone in not knowing about the referendum. WRTV’s Meredith Hackler asked dozens of voters, and many didn’t even know it wasn’t going to be on the ballot.

Melton and another woman we talked with said they both voted yes.

"To help the schools, to help the kids further their education, and to help the teachers,” Taylor Singleton, who voted yes, said. “A lot of the teachers struggle with having to pay for things themselves and I think it's good for the future of our town if our kids can be better educated."

"I support public education,” Melton said. “I have family that is in public education so yes I am supporting keeping public schools open and alive."

The referendum asks residents to pay an extra 26 cents per $100 of assessed value. The district’s website says that for the average taxpayer, that will equate to a little over $8 a month.

"It was what they wanted to use the property taxes for,” Gail Beaton, who voted no, said. “I don't agree with that.”

Beaton says she used to teach at the Kokomo School District. She says teachers aren't going to stay until local administration better supports them. She feels financially supporting them isn’t enough.

"If a parent comes in and complains, the parent is assumed to be totally correct and the teachers aren't supported,” Beaton said. “I used to teach here. I wouldn't go back into the business for anything."

This is the first time the Kokomo School Corporation has pursued an operating referendum.

WRTV reached out to the district and the local teachers’ union for an interview, but they declined to comment.

