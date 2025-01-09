Kokomo woman dies in crash involving Kokomo officer

KOKOMO — A Kokomo woman died in a two-vehicle crash involving a Kokomo police officer on Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, just after 11:30 p.m., a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SR 931 and Vaile Avenue resulted in the death of Vicky L. Hollingsworth, 55.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kokomo Police Officer Jeremiah Wilson was on duty and driving his marked patrol vehicle northbound on SR 931 when the crash occurred.

Evidence suggests that Timothy A. Bergesen, 32, from Kokomo, was driving a 2010 Ford passenger vehicle eastbound on Vaile Avenue when he entered the northbound lanes of SR 931 directly in front of Officer Wilson. Despite Officer Wilson's efforts to avoid a collision, he struck the Ford on its passenger side.

Hollingsworth, the passenger in the vehicle, suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howard County Coroner’s Office. Officer Wilson sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital before being released.

During the investigation, authorities developed probable cause to believe that Bergesen may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was transported to a nearby hospital for a certified test and later transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The results of the test are pending.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing. Once completed, the full report will be submitted to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, who will review the findings for possible charges.

As the investigation continues, authorities remind the public to drive safely and responsibly, especially in inclement conditions.