Kroger to give away 45,000 pints of ice cream for free

INDIANAPOLIS — To celebrate the start of summer, Kroger is giving away 45,000 pints of free ice cream.

For the summer solstice, Kroger is giving away Kroger Brand ice cream to help Americans beat the heat.

For every minute of sunlight on the longest day of the year, Kroger will give away 50 pints of ice cream. So for the 900 minutes of sunlight, Kroger plans to give away 45,000 pints.

To grab your coupon for a free pint visit the Kroger Free Ice Cream website on June 20.

The coupon can be applied to in-store, pickup or delivery orders, according to the company.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines