Kroger to give away 45,000 pints of ice cream for free

In this photo made Nov. 28, 2011, a deli worker wears the Kroger logo on her shirt sleeve, at the grocery story in Richardson, Texas. Kroger Co.ís third-quarter net income slipped 2 percent, hurt by a higher LIFO charge. But the performance beat analystsí expectations and the nationís largest grocery chain raised its full-year earnings forecast. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 11:12 AM, Jun 05, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — To celebrate the start of summer, Kroger is giving away 45,000 pints of free ice cream.

For the summer solstice, Kroger is giving away Kroger Brand ice cream to help Americans beat the heat.

For every minute of sunlight on the longest day of the year, Kroger will give away 50 pints of ice cream. So for the 900 minutes of sunlight, Kroger plans to give away 45,000 pints.

To grab your coupon for a free pint visit the Kroger Free Ice Cream website on June 20.

The coupon can be applied to in-store, pickup or delivery orders, according to the company.

