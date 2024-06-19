Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library unveils exhibit on Indiana Avenue's history

kvml on the avenue 2.jpg
WRTV
kvml on the avenue 2.jpg
kvml on the avenue 4.jpg
kvml on the avenue 3.jpg
kvml on the avenue 1.jpg
kvml on the avenue 5.jpg
Posted at 5:18 PM, Jun 19, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Avenue was once considered the cultural center of Indianapolis' Black community. Its legacy remains alive through a new section of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library.

kvml on the avenue 5.jpg

The museum, which is located on Indiana Avenue, dedicated a wall of its upstairs bar as KVML on The Avenue on Juneteenth. The new exhibit features pictures and artifacts from Indiana Avenue's past as a street full of music, business and entertainment.

kvml on the avenue 1.jpg

Museum operators said the display is a responsibility to the community because of the museum's location in one of Indiana Avenue's surviving historic buildings.

kvml on the avenue 3.jpg

"When I first moved here, I didn't really know any of the history around this block," said Teagan Holmes of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library. "I learned about the Madam Walker theatre and the Bethel AME Church, which was part of the Underground Railroad and is now a Hampton Inn. There's a lot of interesting history around here."

kvml on the avenue 4.jpg

The museum inaugurated KVML on the Avenue with a presentation and musical performances.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.