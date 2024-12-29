Kwanzaa celebration honors community members at Frederick Douglass Park

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, Kwanzaa was celebrated at the Fredrick Douglass Park Community Center.

The event honored those who have given back to the Indianapolis community.

The Good Samaritan project chose the honorees based on their demonstration of the seven principles of Kwanza. Those honored included people who are no longer with us.

"Self-determination, cooperative economics, faith, working together, youth respecting the elders, that is all the principles of Kwanzaa," Paula Davis, Good Samaritan project founder said.

"We didn't even know this organization existed until they called us and asked us if we could do it. Me and my wife started crying right then and there. It's something that is going to keep his legacy going, " James Harvey said.

Harvey's son was honored during the celebration — a recognition he says will his legacy to live on forever.

Kwanzaa is celebrated every year from December 26th through January 1st.

If you are looking for a Kwanzaa celebration this weekend the Indiana State Museum will be hosting a celebration all day Sunday.