INDIANAPOLIS — The first L. L. Bean store in Indiana will open this fall.

Earlier this week, the outdoor retailer announced plans to open a store at Rivers Edge, located at 4050 E. 82nd St.

The Maine-based brand sells camping and outdoor necessities as well as clothing for men, women and kids.

L. L. Bean will be hiring for full and part-time positions later this summer.

For more information on potential job openings, click here.