Labor and delivery pushing families into debt, how to manage hospital costs

INDIANAPOLIS — One in four moms nationwide goes into debt to pay for labor and delivery, according to a new survey, and the report finds it happens regardless of insurance status.

Even with coverage, out-of-pocket costs can add up quickly.

“Even with great employer insurance and a low-deductible plan, you still have this high out-of-pocket maximum,” said Melissa Bykofsky, a mom and executive editor for What to Expect. “And that’s kind of the barometer of what you’re hitting.”

According to new research, the average debt incurred to give birth is just under $3,000. 20% of moms owe more than $5,000.

“One in four is a big number. It’s unfortunately not surprising,” Bykofsky said. “The cost of hospital care is really high these days, and labor and delivery is unfortunately no different.”

In Indiana, the cost of a regular delivery at an in-network hospital is just under $15,000, according to FAIR Health's Cost of Birth Tracker. For moms who have a C-section, the cost rises to nearly $20,000.

“Literally everything going into IT and once the baby’s there, you’re also paying for the pediatric care,” Bykofsky said. “And that includes the visits from the doctor that come and check on your baby as well as any medical interventions they might need.”

To help manage costs after leaving the hospital, Bykofsky recommends asking for an itemized bill, checking carefully for errors, negotiating the total and considering payment plans.

"You'll want to make sure you can actually pay those off because if you put it on your credit care it turns into consumer debt and if you have any that you're not paying off in full each month that can impact your credit score."

