Labor Day marks wind-down of summer season for Wheel Fun Rentals

INDIANAPOLIS — White River State Park is known as Indy’s backyard.

It’s also a spot where families soaked up those final bits of summer on Monday.

Olander Porter works at Wheel Fun Rentals.

They’re the spot downtown for surreys, coupes, e-bikes and of course, your standard bicycle.

“Basically here at the shop, our job and duty is to make sure that families that come in. They get their bike that’s for them, that fits them, and make sure everybody has a good experience," Porter said.

WRTV

Indianapolis is known as a convention city.

Large-scale events like Gen Con, National FFA, and FDIC International bring thousands of visitors to the Circle City.

Porter says many come to Wheel Fun when they’re looking for something to do during their stay.

“This is a great way to see the city without having to spend a lot of money, especially if you’re from out of town. It’s a great experience to rent a bike, it’s cheaper than calling an uber to drive you around all the time," he said.

Ibrahim Shah lives in Fishers with his wife and 2-year-old daughter.

They decided to get out of the house and put their feet to the pedals on Monday.

“I’m not a very outdoorsy person. She makes me go out. She’s always like we need more exercise because our days are usually pretty busy, stuck inside," Shah said.

The family of three spent their Labor Day exploring along the White River.

“She saw a lot of ducks. Those are her favorites. A lot of people running around. Some fishing," he said.

Labor Day is often regarded as the end of the summer season.

At Wheel Fun, it marks a shift to reduced days and hours.

“Our hours slightly change business-wise with people being in school; it’s more practical to have us on weekends only," Porter said.

It’s not too late to take one of the bikes for a spin.

Wheel Fun Rentals officially closes for the season at the end of October.

Porter says sometimes they’ll stay open into early November, depending on the weather.