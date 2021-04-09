Lafayette Aviators to hold casting call for baseball season at new Loeb Stadium

LAFAYETTE — Calling all potential employees! The Lafayette Aviators will be holding a casting call on Tuesday, April 20 and Wednesday April 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loeb Stadium.

It’s anticipated the team is looking to hire more than 75 game day employees for their first season at the new Loeb Stadium.

They’re in search of team members who will help create a fun and welcoming atmosphere for fans of all ages!

Photo provided/WRTV

The castling call for potential employees will include completing an application, meeting the staff, and having an opportunity to review job descriptions to see where they might best fit to join the team.

Their goal is to hire a group of people with exceptional customer service skills who are comfortable in working in a public environment.

Openings are available in the areas of On-Field Entertainment, Camera Operators, Press Box Employees, Merchandise, Concessions, Ticketing, Guest Relations, and Maintenance.

Top applicants will receive a ‘call back’ for in-person interviews on Tuesday, May 4 and Wednesday, May 5 with paid training taking place the week of May 24.