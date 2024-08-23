Lafayette Police Department investigating after man found dead

LAFAYETTE — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Lafayette Friday morning.

According to Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to a check well-being call in the 3000 block of Prange Drive around 8:30 a.m.

When they arrived, officers located a male and determined he was deceased. A handgun was found near the individual.

Police do not believe any other individuals were involved in the incident.

The Lafayette Police Department will work with the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

