Lafayette School District sued by parents alleging teacher groomed daughters

LAFAYETTE — Two Lafayette families have filed a lawsuit against Lafayette School Corporation and a teacher they claim groomed their teenage daughters.

(Note* WRTV can not name the teacher until he is formally charged.)

According to court documents, the teacher was the choir director at Jefferson High School for three years before he resigned in November 2022 after allegations of sexual harassment by multiple girls in the choir program.

In the lawsuits, parents allege that the teacher was grooming their daughters "by befriending them, earning their trust, making suggestive comments, flattering them and putting his hands on them."

Court documents describe several incidents where the teacher made inappropriate sexual remarks, touched, hugged and kissed the girls while they were in the choir room or his office.

On more than one occasion, court documents state the teacher placed his hands between one of the girls thighs and moved it closer and closer to her crotch.

Additionally, court documents allege the teacher would make comments saying he would date them when he was in high school and posted comments on their social media like "Dang, you look good," and addressing them as "Dear."

Some comments were even more inappropriate. Court documents allege he made remarks such as "I'll leave my wife for you," and "I'd like to make a baby with you."

The lawsuit claims that several other teachers in the Lafayette school district were having or attempting to have sexual relationships with students with cases dating back to 2000.

"For some reason, apparently the district hasn't learned anything from those experiences, because it keeps hiring people who prey upon children," Attorney Tom Blessing said. "We want the people responsible to be held accountable, but it's going to take serious reforms to fix this problem."

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.