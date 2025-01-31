Lainey Wilson announces Whirlwind World Tour with stop at Ruoff

INDIANAPOLIS —– Grammy, CMA, and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson has officially confirmed her highly anticipated Whirlwind World Tour, set to kick off in March.

Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Coors Light and Wrangler, the tour will make a stop at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, October 3, 2025. Joining Wilson for this event will be special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins.

Fans eager to attend can secure their tickets early through Wilson’s Wild Horses fan club, which will offer exclusive access beginning Tuesday, February 4, at 8 a.m. local time. Additionally, Citi is proud to be the official card of the Whirlwind World Tour. Citi cardmembers can take advantage of pre-sale tickets starting on Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. local time, with access available until Thursday, February 6, at 10 p.m. local time via the Citi Entertainment program. For complete details on the pre-sale, visit here.

Verizon will offer an exclusive pre-sale for the Whirlwind World Tour in the U.S. through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Pre-sale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For more details, visit this website or the My Verizon App.

The general on-sale will begin Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Full details can be found at Lainey Wilson's website.