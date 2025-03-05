'Lake Wallace' continues to frustrate Indy residents; City currently has no plans to fix

INDIANAPOLIS — People living at 36th and Wallace Ave. say every time it rains, water accumulates on the driveway forcing cars to drive into their yards, turn around and even trap some.

They call it Lake Wallace and have been reaching out for years, but haven't been able to get it resolved.

"Don't let it get cold and freeze! It turns into ice. It's hectic, and it's ugly. It's unnecessary, and it's not right," said Renita Trice.

When it rains, it pours for Trice, her mother and her neighbors.

Under the water are potholes, some measuring 4 and a half inches deep.

"Transportation wouldn't come through this to come in our driveway to pick up my mother for her appointments. Now, that's bad," said Trice.

The transportation company confirmed to WRTV that when it rains, it is not safe and therefore not possible to reach passengers there.

It hopes the city will fix the pothole problem and the water issues.

"It's very frustrating. My mother is 84 years old. She should be able to have whatever transportation she needs. She is a taxpayer and a homeowner," said Trice.

It's a problem Trice said lingers.

"It dries up over time, but it takes time," she said.

"The kids gotta walk through the yard to get to their bus stop on 36th. Cars turn around and back out and won't come in because of all this water," said Trina Conwell.

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson watched as cars stopped.

"I didn't come over here to go swimming. This looks like a pool," said a passing driver.

Residents have called Indy's Department of Public Works for help.

"For the last 10-15 years," said Trice.

"Yes, 10-15 years. I've called the city. They put the cone out there, and they never been back. It's been out here two to three years," said Conwell.

DPW said resurfacing the road could help, but the decade-long issue revolves around a major stormwater infrastructure revamp. A project that is currently not on the radar.

When formulating a capital project plan to address stormwater and road infrastructure needs of the community, Indy DPW utilizes stormwater data, councilor feedback, and Mayor's Action Center tickets. There is not a capital project assigned to that area at this time. DPW

"It's unfair. I feel we pay taxes like everybody else. Why can't we get our street fixed," said Conwell.

The city told WRTV, the money needed to fund a project of that size would come from a stormwater user fee.

