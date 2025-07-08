Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lane and ramp closures scheduled on I-65 for concrete patching

Southbound ramps to 38th Street/Kessler Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Street closed Friday night through Wednesday morning
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be lane and ramp closures on I-65 north of downtown Indianapolis for concrete patching work, with disruptions expected to last through mid-next week.

Starting at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, July 11, the two right lanes of southbound I-65 will close between 38th Street/Kessler Blvd. (Exit 119) and 21st Street (Exit 115). In addition, the southbound exit ramps to both 38th Street/Kessler Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Street (Exit 117) will be closed.

On Monday, July 14, at 6 a.m., one lane of southbound I-65 will reopen to traffic, while one lane will remain closed until Wednesday, July 16, at 6 a.m. The exit ramps to 38th Street/Kessler Blvd. and Martin Luther King Jr. Street will remain closed during this timeframe.

Additional lane closures along this section of I-65 are expected to occur throughout the fall as work continues.

Motorists are advised to slow down, exercise caution, and avoid distractions while driving in and around work zones. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules may change based on conditions.

